OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OCX opened at $0.23 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

