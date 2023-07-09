OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

