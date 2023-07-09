OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.06. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 910 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPAL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 330,226 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

