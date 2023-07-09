Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 373,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 519,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.00 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s payout ratio is currently 185.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

