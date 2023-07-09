Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.05

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 14003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Organigram Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$171.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram ( TSE:OGI ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.73 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.06816 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

