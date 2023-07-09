Organigram (TSE:OGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.05

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 14003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$171.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
