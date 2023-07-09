Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.64

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 958477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Origin Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

In other Origin Materials news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock valued at $359,857. 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Origin Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,017,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 301.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 723,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

(Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.