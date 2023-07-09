OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $352.20

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 352.20 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 359.95 ($4.57), with a volume of 762358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.60 ($5.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.52) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.52) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.62) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.86).

OSB Group Trading Down 28.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 372.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 505.65.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

