Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Director Sells $103,410.00 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OXM opened at $99.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

