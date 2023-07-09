Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $239,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $528,440. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $891,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 50.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.61 on Friday. Palomar has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

