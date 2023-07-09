Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $16.47

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $16.02. Paramount Global shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 2,374,519 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

