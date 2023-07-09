Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 18.47 and last traded at 18.73. Approximately 3,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 65,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.21.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 22.42.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.27 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

