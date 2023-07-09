Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Trading Down 2.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 7,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 65,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

