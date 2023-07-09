Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,801,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,964,401 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.
Paramount Group Trading Up 14.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46.
Paramount Group Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
