Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,801,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,964,401 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Up 14.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.