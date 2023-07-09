Patterson Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $53,878.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,074 shares of company stock valued at $194,368. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

