Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.89.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

