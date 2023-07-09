Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $187.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93. Paylocity has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $21,993,962 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Stories

