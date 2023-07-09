PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.93

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 28869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,512.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 299,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 193,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

