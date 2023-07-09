Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

