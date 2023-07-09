PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $723.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

