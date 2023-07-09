PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,346,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $455,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.85 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

