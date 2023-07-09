Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 1,500 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Braze Trading Up 0.9 %

BRZE stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.05. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 765.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braze by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 1,594.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

