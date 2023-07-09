Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

