Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,086,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,196 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,032,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

