Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,086,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,196 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $7.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,032,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.