PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.28. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 176,578 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a P/E ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,789 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 556,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 179,441 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

