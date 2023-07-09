Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $12.27. Playtika shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 185,042 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $624,967,312.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.