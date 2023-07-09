Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $12.27. Playtika shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 185,042 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.
Playtika Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Activity at Playtika
In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $624,967,312.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
See Also
