PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $23.66

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $22.89. PLDT shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 2,458 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.99 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PLDT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

