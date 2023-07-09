PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $23.66

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $22.89. PLDT shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 2,458 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
PLDT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PLDT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PLDT
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.