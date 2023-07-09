Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,662,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 2,717,185 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PSNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.02 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 475,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 463.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,178 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.