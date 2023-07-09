Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTFree Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $69,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,511,274.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 30th, Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $19,978.88.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $15,324.75.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

