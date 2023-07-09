Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,500 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $69,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,511,274.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $19,978.88.
- On Monday, June 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33.
- On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $15,324.75.
Sprout Social Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 348,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
