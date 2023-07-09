Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.00

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $201.00 and last traded at $200.67, with a volume of 5686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.56.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Primerica by 42.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.