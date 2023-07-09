ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 7% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.82. 143,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 687,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 76,911 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $921,393.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,684,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,814,727.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,226,892 shares of company stock worth $14,789,653. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

