ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.09. ProKidney shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 1,314 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of -0.25.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
