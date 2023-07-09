ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.09. ProKidney shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 1,314 shares traded.

ProKidney Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of -0.25.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

ProKidney Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

