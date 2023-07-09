PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.37. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 200 shares.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $723.48 million, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.28.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tikvah Management LLC increased its stake in PropertyGuru Group by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 383,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

