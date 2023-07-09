Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) were down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 48,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,434,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,846,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,813 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $22,198,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,122,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

