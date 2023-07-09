Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 74,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

