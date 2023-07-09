PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells 3,858 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $66,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $22,933.68.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

