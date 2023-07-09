PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells 3,858 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $66,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $22,933.68.
PubMatic Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $895.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 356,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
