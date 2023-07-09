Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Sells $48,590.80 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $48,590.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 304,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

