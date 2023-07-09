Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 130,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 335,724 shares.The stock last traded at $22.44 and had previously closed at $21.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Quanterix Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

