QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells $87,756.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $87,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mohit Singh sold 76,700 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $658,853.00.

NYSE:QS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 5.05. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 133.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

