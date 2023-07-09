Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading Up 7.8%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 258,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,813,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,402,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

