Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells $68,720.46 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $68,720.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,022.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $9,348.00.

Reading International stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.54. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.88.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

