Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.06 and last traded at $105.25. 271,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,123,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RETA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 over the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $197,231,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,944,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,182,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

