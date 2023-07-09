RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $1.21 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
