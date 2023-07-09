RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLFree Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $1.21 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $324,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

(Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.