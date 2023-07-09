RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $1.21 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $324,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

