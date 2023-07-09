Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $71,688.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $692.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

