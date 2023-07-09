Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Down 2.1%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 174,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 784,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Relx Stock Down 2.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.