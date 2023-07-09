Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Down 2.1%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 174,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 784,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several research analysts have commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.35) to GBX 3,040 ($38.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.81) to GBX 2,700 ($34.27) in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

