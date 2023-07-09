Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repay

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Repay by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Repay by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Repay has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $771.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

(Free Report

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.