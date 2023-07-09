ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average is $218.96. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.