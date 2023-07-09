Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 80.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.20 and a 200-day moving average of $272.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.