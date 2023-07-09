Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

