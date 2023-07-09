Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.22 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

