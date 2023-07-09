Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 81 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

